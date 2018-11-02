Kwara Commumity urges Buhari to immortalise Gen. Bamigboye

news

The Omuaran Community near Ilorin in Kwara on Friday urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to give a deserving honour that would immortalise the late retired Gen. David Bamigboye.

Oba Abdulraheem Adeoti, the Olomu of Omuaran, made the request when the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, paid the monarch a courtesy visit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the minister was also at the King’s Palace to condole with him, his Council of Chiefs and the community in general on the death of their son, Gen. Bamigboye.

Bamigboye, who at the age 29, became the first military Governor of old Kwara, comprising the present day Kwara, Kogi and some parts of Edo states, died at the age 78 years.

Adeoti, who recently assumed the throne of Olomu, said Bamigboye laid foundation for the development OF Kwara and Kogi, and the legacies he left could not be forgotten.

“He did a lot as a governor of the old Kwara in the areas of education and infrastructure development.

“We want the Federal Government to immortalise him, first by naming a street in his honour in the FCT and other deserving things,” he said.

The monarch also urged the President to site a federal institution in Omuaran, to facilitate social and educational development of the people.

He urged the minister to use his influence as a member of the federal cabinet to facilitate the location of the institution in the town.

“Omuaran deserves a federal institution. The town is bigger than many other towns in the state that have higher institutions and we want the Federal Government to help us in this regard.

“We have the capacity, the population and supporting infrastructure and we will be glad if the request can be granted by the President,” he said.

Earlier, while welcoming the minister, Chief Jide Adebayo, Eesa of Omu Aran, said the visit to the palace was a demonstration of the love he had for the community and Kwara state at large.

Adebayo, a retired Executive Directorfrom NAN, urged the minister to similarly facilitate the rehabilitation of Omuaran township road, just like he did for his home town, Oro, also in Kwara.

“We request that you do a similar project that you facilitated for Oro in Omu Aran.

“As you can see, the road to this palace and other roads in the town are in bad state,” he said.

The minister assured the monarch and his Council of Chiefs that their messages would be delivered to the appropriate quarters.

“I want to assure you that concerning your due entitlements in Kwara and Omuaran in particular, I shall intervene and ensure that they do not elude you.

“I also noted the request by Eesa, for intervention on the Omuaran township road like we did in Oro.

“Although, there is a constraint because the Federal Government does not have the power and mandate to develop community and township roads, which are under the purview of states and local governments.

“However, we shall see what we can do to assist the community through the ecological fund .

“I want to assure you that Omu Aran community will benefit from the Federal Government intervention funds,” he said.

The minister added that the Ilorin-Omuaran-Kabba-Lokoja Road was very crucial to the Buhari Administration and the contract for the construction had been awarded twice.

He said because of the length of the road, it was awarded in about four sections and he would find out the state of the contracts.