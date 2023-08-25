ADVERTISEMENT
Kwara boy with 9As in WAEC wins 15 awards at graduation ceremony

News Agency Of Nigeria

The event, which was attended by several dignitaries, also commemorated the 20th year that Rehoboth College was established.

Ololade Adesina, boy who made 9As in 2023 WAEC, wins 15 awards at college’s graduation ceremony on Friday in Ilorin. [NAN]
Ololade Adesina, boy who made 9As in 2023 WAEC, wins 15 awards at college's graduation ceremony on Friday in Ilorin. [NAN]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adesina was awarded the best student in Data Processing, Civic Education, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics, among others.

He also won Barr. Adimula’s award for Best in Mathematics and English Language; Ifeoluwa Tomiwa Makinde’s award for overall best student; Mr Alaofin’s award for best student in Chemistry; Mr and Mrs Makinwa’s award for Best Student in Economics, as well as Mr Àjàyí’s award for best graduating student of Rehoboth College.

In his valedictory speech, Adesina appreciated the teaching staff for their commitment to the academic success of their students.

He asserted that his sterling performance in the WASSCE examinations, in which he recorded nine A1s, would not have been possible without the doggedness and relentless efforts of all the teaching staff.

The outgoing Head Boy of the college affirmed that the zero tolerance of the school to examination malpractice during both internal and external exams, a policy, he noted, gives no room for laziness, and was the impetus he needed to succeed.

While thanking God for the successful completion of the academic year, the Proprietor of the school, Sam Popoola, noted that the school has continued to leap in bounds in its bid to become the school of choice in Kwara.

He added that the performances of both the Junior and Senior students in external examinations like WASSCE, NECO and JAMB, was excellent, culminating in Adesina scoring nine A1s in all subjects offered.

Prof. Alfred Adegoke, a prominent Professor of Education, and Chairman of the Board of Governors, Rehoboth Schools; in his goodwill message, aligned with the proprietor that the growth the school has recorded is highly commendable.

Commending the efforts of the teaching staff and management of the school, Adegoke opined that the school is indeed destined for greatness in the light of recent academic achievements.

He challenged the teaching staff to break more records, while recalling that one of the former students of Rehoboth College, Dada Omotayo, also emerged as the overall Best Graduating Student from the Nigeria Law School in 2022.

News Agency Of Nigeria

