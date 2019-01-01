The Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS) has received two international certificates for standard, quality and continuity, the first by any state revenue service in Nigeria.

The certificates are (a) ISO 9001: 2015 Quality Management System which implies that the service has demonstrated commitment towards continual improvements in customer satisfaction, productivity, and efficiency

(b) ISO 22301: 2012 Business Continuity Management System (BCMS) Certification which indicates that the service is resilient and secure against disruptions, incidents and threats.

Speaking during the presentation of the certificates to him by the Executive Chairman of KWIRS, Dr Murtala Awodun at Government House, Ilorin, the Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed said the outcome of the evaluation was a strong pointer that the state and indeed KWIRS are headed in the right direction on revenue drive.

Governor Ahmed emphasized the need for a nexus between tax collection and application, while stressing that the government will ensure efficient utilization of revenue to drive growth and development in the state.

He said the certificates will serve as an incentive to drive revenues further, explore other untapped areas and ensure efficiency in collection.

Alhaji Ahmed commended Awodun, the management and staff of KWIRS for the feat and charged them to sustain the tempo.

Awodun explained that the service embarked on the certification after recognizing the need to scale up performance despite its recent achievements in revenue generation and management.

In his remarks, the representative of Canada-based Professional Evaluation and Certification Board (PECB), Mr Olumide Ajibawo, said the KWIRS has been appraised twice.