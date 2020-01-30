The Appropriation, which was increased by N467 million by the House, was passed after the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation on the outcome of ministerial briefing on the budget.

The motion for the passage of the budget tagged: “Budget of Reconstruction” was moved by the House Leader, Mr Olawoyin Abubakar-Magaji and was unanimously supported by all members at plenary.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Alhaji Hambali lbrahim, while presenting the report, expressed optimism that the budget would bring succour to the residents of the state.

The capital expenditure of the budget was also increased from 53 per cent to 55 per cent, while recurrent expenditure was reduced from the initial N47 to 44.9 per cent.

The total recurrent expenditure of the budget stands at N73.8 billion, while the total capital expenditure is N89.4 billion.

Clerk of the House, Hajiya Halimah Perogi, later read the bill for the third time, which was eventually passed by the House.

The Speaker, Mr Salihu Yakubu-Danladi directed the Clerk to produce a clean copy of the bill for the governor’s assent.

He expressed optimisms that the budget would positively change the fortunes of the state.

He said that the House would intensify its oversight functions to Ministries, Departments and Agencies to ensure full implementation of the budget.

NAN reports that Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq presented N162 billion as 2020 budget to the house on Dec. 18, 2019.