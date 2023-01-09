ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kwara Assembly loses House Leader, Abubakar Olawoyin

News Agency Of Nigeria

The House Leader, Kwara House of Assembly, Abubakar Mogaji Olawoyin, is dead.

Abubakar Olawoyin
Abubakar Olawoyin

The Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Mr Abdulquadr Yusuf, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ilorin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

NAN reports that Olawoyin was of the APC and represented Mogajin geri Constituency.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Raymond Dokpesi released after detention in London

BREAKING: Raymond Dokpesi released after detention in London

AIT founder, Raymond Dokpesi, allegedly arrested in London on visit to Atiku

AIT founder, Raymond Dokpesi, allegedly arrested in London on visit to Atiku

Peter Obi blows whistle on Nigerian Ports Authority's assets in London

Peter Obi blows whistle on Nigerian Ports Authority's assets in London

Peter Obi claps back at Tinubu, replies ‘Mr Stingy’ comment

Peter Obi claps back at Tinubu, replies ‘Mr Stingy’ comment

I look forward to peaceful polls, retirement, says President Buhari

I look forward to peaceful polls, retirement, says President Buhari

Kwara Assembly loses House Leader, Abubakar Olawoyin

Kwara Assembly loses House Leader, Abubakar Olawoyin

Yobe declares Monday, Tuesday public holidays to commemorate President Buhari's visit

Yobe declares Monday, Tuesday public holidays to commemorate President Buhari's visit

Armed Forces Remembrance: Umahi lauds military’s dedication amidst security challenges

Armed Forces Remembrance: Umahi lauds military’s dedication amidst security challenges

JUST IN: 32 passengers kidnapped in Edo train station attack

JUST IN: 32 passengers kidnapped in Edo train station attack

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

Asset Declaration: Court stops DSS from arresting INEC Chairman

David-Oyedepo

Oyedepo asks graduates to wake up and take responsibility early

Ongoing Rehabilitation/Reconstruction of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway project on Thursday, January 5..

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: Construction resumes, gridlock-hit users appeal to FG

Miss Precious Christianah Ademokun. [cbc]

Nigerian laments as Canadian college withholds tuition fee despite visa denial