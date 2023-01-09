The Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Mr Abdulquadr Yusuf, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ilorin.
Kwara Assembly loses House Leader, Abubakar Olawoyin
The House Leader, Kwara House of Assembly, Abubakar Mogaji Olawoyin, is dead.
NAN reports that Olawoyin was of the APC and represented Mogajin geri Constituency.
