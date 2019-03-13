The motion to immortalise the pioneer speaker, who died on Nov. 26, 2018, was raised by the House Leader, Hassan Oyeleke.

Oyeleke, who led the debate on the Motion on Notice said the vibrancy of any legislature could be determined by the zeal and resilience of its members.

The House Leader commended the vibrancy of the first legislature under the leadership of the late speaker in spite its multi-party nature.

He noted further that apart from serving the state meritoriously, Usman also served the nation in various capacities.

In their various contributions, all members present at Wednesdays plenary unanimously supported the motion.

Speaker Ali Ahmad, after debate on the motion made a pronouncement naming the building after the pioneer Speaker.

He directed the Clerk of the House, Alhaji Mohammed Katsina to take further legislative actions on the approved motion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Usman, who hailed from Lafiagi in Edu Local Government Area of the state, was the speaker of the House from 1979 to 1983.