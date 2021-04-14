The assembly made the call in its resolution after adopting a matter of general public importance on the indiscriminate dumping of refuse littering various parts of the state capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the motion, moved by Owolabi Rasaq (APC-Share-Oke), enjoyed the support of all the lawmakers at the plenary, presided over by the Speaker, Mr Yakubu Danladi.

Owolabi, in his submission, expressed displeasure with what he described as indiscriminate dumping of refuse in several parts of Ilorin.

The lawmaker, who is the also the Chairman, House Committee on Health and Environment, observed that indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the state capital could pose environmental hazard to residents.

He listed major areas where refuse were being deposited indiscriminately within Ilorin metropolis to include: Idiape, Oja-Oba, Gambari, Baboko and AbdulAzeez Attah road, among others.

Other legislators, who contributed during the debate on the matter, advocated for adequate sensitisation of residents on the benefits of environmental sanitation exercise.

The speaker, while reading the resolution on the matter,

called on the contractor handling waste management to re-strategise its operations with a view to nipping indiscriminate refuse disposal in Ilorin metropolis in the bud.

Danladi also advised citizens to imbibe positive environmental sanitation, even as he stressed the need for enforcement of environmental laws in the state to curb the menace