The Kwara State government has approved the use of the hijab by female Muslim students in Christian missionary schools aided by government grants.

The government shut down 10 schools last week after administrators of the schools enforced a policy for students to not wear the head covering.

The schools are funded by grants from the government under the 2006 Education Law, a provision Muslim parents say makes the schools public schools, and enough reason for their children to be able to exercise religious freedom.

The government has been consulting with leaders in the Muslim and Christian communities since last week's closure order to reach a resolution.

Secretary to the Kwara State Government, Prof. Mamma Sabah Jibril, announced late on Thursday, February 25, 2021 that the government acknowledges and approves the right of Muslim schoolgirls to wear the hijab in public/grant-aided schools.

He said every child has the right to freedom of worship in public schools, and ordered the affected schools to reopen on Monday, March 8.

He said the decision was reached after the government considered submissions of all major interest groups, the education law of Kwara State, prevailing court judgments, and current global trends of multiculturalism to reach its decision.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq directed the state's Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development to produce a uniform hijab which will be the accepted mode of head covering for all public/grant-aided schools.

"Any willing schoolgirl with the approved (uniform) hijab shall have the right to wear same in public/grant-aided schools," the statement read.

The Secretary urged the faith communities involved in the conflict to act with restraint and great responsibility in their public utterances and actions, and continue to live in peace and harmony with one another.

Leaders in the Christian community have been clamouring for the schools to be returned fully to Christian owners to prevent the hijab conflict.

Jibril said on Thursday that the government is already looking into such submissions regarding ownership.

He said a technical committee will soon be set up to advice accordingly, and that the government will act in good conscience at all times.

The affected schools are Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) College, Sabo Oke; St. Anthony College, Offa Road; ECWA School, Oja Iya; Surulere Baptist Secondary School; and Bishop Smith Secondary School, Agba Dam.

Others are CAC Secondary School, Asa Dam; St. Barnabas Secondary School, Sabo Oke; St. John School, Maraba; St. Williams Secondary School, Taiwo Isale; and St. James Secondary School, Maraba.