Kwankwaso denies involvement in Ganduje's bribery video

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has denied involvement in the alleged bribery videos of Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Kwankwaso, a former Kano governor, dismissed the claim made by Kano State Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammed Garba, that the publisher of the media agency that published the videos is an antagonist who has been working with the opposition.

Speaking through his spokesperson, Hajiya Binta Spikin, Kwankwaso said he doesn't have a special relationship with Ja'afar Ja'afar, the publisher of Daily Nigerian, who's behind the damaging videos.

"Everyone knows that Jafar Jafar is an independent journalist and his medium, Daily Nigerian, is also independent.

"There is no deal whatsoever between Jafar and Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso. So if they are suspecting anything, it is left for them to prove it," he said through his spokesperson.

The former governor is under suspicion due to the fact that Ja'afar once worked under him while he was the governor of Kano.

In the video that has been in circulation on the internet, Governor Ganduje was seen collecting wads of cash from faceless contractors.