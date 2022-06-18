Kwankwaso confirms merger talks with Peter Obi’s Labour Party

Kwankwaso said the merger is important because the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did not pick their vice presidential candidates from the south-east.

The former governor of Kano State said this in an interview with BBC Hausa Service on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

“It is true we are in talks with Peter Obi and a committee is working to look into how to form a merger between us.

“Friends and family are being up and doing talking about the merger arrangement,” he said.