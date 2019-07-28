Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has said that potential investors in Kwale Industrial Park would get quick returns on their investments with governments commitment, availability of materials and conducive atmosphere.

The governor made the observation in Asaba when the management teams of Temple Energy and GasInvest, joint consultants to the project, briefed him on the level of progress made so far.

“I am glad that you have made appreciable level of progress in the development of the industrial park. From the analysis given, all is set for investors to come in,” he said.

“I am confident that from the materials available and the conducive environment for industries to thrive, potential investors will get quick return on their investments.

“As a government, I want to reassure you, the consultants, of our commitment to the fast take-off of the industrial park.

“I want to guarantee that we will be with you every step of the way for the best results to be achieved for our people and our country, Nigeria,” he added.

Okowa said that based on the numerous benefits derivable from the industrial park, the people will be employed and a lot of socio-economic activities would go on across the state.

He said the government would continue to do its best for the desired results to be achieved.

Earlier, David Ige, who led the team and on behalf of the consultants, said that the Kwale Industrial Park had unique attributes that would attract investors.

He commended the Okowa administration for its commitment towards effective operation of the park adding that there are four gas fields around the park, while the biggest gas pipeline in the country, OB 3, passed through the centre of the park.

According to him, over 75,000 jobs will be created when it becomes operational.

The park is meant to translate the gas resources in Delta State to give it industrial edge.

“There will be 24 hours reliability on energy and it is few hours drive to the Warri Port,” he said.

Ige said the products could easily be moved to major markets in Onitsha, Lagos and other parts of West Africa.

“We are already working to have free trade zone status for the park and we are targeting manufacturers of different lines of products,” he said.