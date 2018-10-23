Pulse.ng logo
Kutigi: Family announces burial arrangement for Justice Kutigi

Family announces burial arrangement for Justice Idris Kutigi

Here is the burial arrangement for late Chief Justice Idris Kutigi.

  • Published:
Kutigi: Family announces burial arrangement for late CJN play Late Chief Justice Kutigi died following a protracted illness in a London hospital (Thisdaylive)

Burial arrangements for the late Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi GCON, have been announced by the family.

Kutigi died in a London hospital on Saturday, October 20, 2018 after a protracted illness, his eldest son, Sani Kutigi relayed afterwards. He was 78 years of age.

Late Kutigi was born on December 31, 1939.

The body of the late jurist is scheduled to arrive Abuja from London on the morning of Wednesday, October 24.

According to a press statement made available to Pulse, the funeral ceremony will take place on the same day by 2pm at the Gudu Cemetery Abuja, after Janazah prayers at the National Mosque Abuja.

Fidau prayers will take place on Thursday at 10am at the residence of the late jurist in Asokoro Abuja.

The Fidau prayers will also take place simultaneously at the Etsu Nupe's Palace in Bida and in Kutigi, Niger State.

About late Justice Kutigi

Justice Kutigi served as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Niger State until 1976, when he was appointed High Court judge.

He served in that position for more than a decade, before joining the Supreme Court in 1992.

After 10 years at the Supreme Court, based on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council, former President Olusegun Obasanjo appointed him to the position of Chief Justice to succeed Justice Salihu Alfa Belgore, who retired on January 17, 2007.

