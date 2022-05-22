Kumuyi cancels planned South-East crusade after IPOB warning

Punch gathered on Saturday, May 21, 2022, that the cancellation was as a result of the volatile security situation in the South-East region.

The crusade was billed to take place in Aba from May 24 to May 29, 2022, but IPOB had cautioned Kumuyi against proceeding with the event citing security concerns in the region.

The newspaper spoke with an official of the Global Crusade With Kumuyi who confirmed the cancellation, adding that a new venue for the crusade would soon be announced.

The Chairman of the organising team for the crusade, Pastor James Akpofure, also issued a statement on Saturday to confirm the cancellation.

“As there are currently some security challenges at the intended alpha location (Aba, Abia State, Nigeria), the Global Crusade Convener, Pastor (Dr) W.F. Kumuyi commiserates with our people in Abia State and will be praying along for God’s Divine Intervention,” Akpofure said.

In a statement issued by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, on Thursday, May 19, 2022, the group had urged Kumuyi to consider security situation in the South-East before he comes to Aba for his gospel crusade.

Powerful also reiterated the call on Saturday when he implored Kumuyi and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to not ignore its advice, alleging that political thugs have perfected plans to attack the crusade attendees.

He said, “It is unbelievable that CAN would not summon the courage to fight for their members when Muslims and security men attack and murder their members.

“They should understand that IPOB will not fold its arms and watch our people deliberately put in harm’s way to be slaughtered because of crusade, when they know that politicians will employ their local thugs to slaughter people and tag it that IPOB was responsible for such attack.”

Powerful then asked both Pastor Kumuyi and CAN to publicly declare that they should be held responsible if anything should happen during the course of the crusade.

“Security intelligence and strategy are what is required in a situation as this, which is what we are applying now by advising Kumuyi and his ministry. The CAN must understand that IPOB has Judeo-Christians also as family members and it is our responsibility to protect them from political tugs and criminal elements.

“IPOB does not have any issues with Kumuyi or other pastors or men and women of God for that matter; what we are talking about is the security of Biafrans.

“CAN should know that all politicians in Nigeria have criminal thugs they use to pursue a particular political interest and these people are not minding the repercussions or outcome, therefore we still advise Kumuyi and deeper life ministry to think twice and stop this crusade.”

Recall that the leader of the group, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was recently denied bail by the a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.