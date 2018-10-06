news

Bishop Matthew Kukah of Catholic Diocese of Sokoto has tasked Nigerians on strict adherence to constitutional provisions, in nation building.

Bishop Kukah said this on Friday in Akure, during a lecture at the Federal University of Technology, Akure(FUTA), as part of the events celebrating Odun Ulefunta/ Oyemekun Festival, 2018.

The cleric, who was the guest speaker, stated that the inability of successive leaders to play according to the nation’s constitution was responsible for some of the problems in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lecture was titled: ‘Building Blocks for a Good Society.’

“We have a constitution, which is a building block for a society. The challenge now is to play according to the principles enshrined in the constitution and our sacred books. In reality, it is what politics is all about.

“Building a nation is tied to rules that make us a society. Anything that is in hands of human beings and is being manipulated is bound for destruction,” he said.

He said that Nigeria has all resources it needs to succeed, but they are often in the wrong hands.

“We have enough for everybody’s needs, but tragically our resources are in wrong hands and they are not able to distribute to all Nigerians, because of greed”.

According to him, the country is not helpless, as there are alternatives to adopt, other than violence.

Kukah enjoined Nigerians to always reward those who are doing well, saying issues and policies should be approached scientifically.

“A nation without vision and no goal cannot transmute into a good society for all.

“Nigeria is either not thinking or not prepared to build a good society.

“For us to build a good society, we need to have kind eyes that monitor it,” he said.

Kukah also cautioned the people on being accomplices to wrong doings and bad leadership.

In his reaction, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, Deji of Akure, said the lecture called for self-examination and action towards transformation that would bring about a good society.

Aladelusi promised that the contents of the lecture would be studied and hopefully acted upon by all stakeholders.

“Let us start thinking of building a good society within ourselves,” the monarch said.

He commended efforts of Prof. Adeola Fuwape, the Vice Chancellor of FUTA, for his leadership approach that had brought sustainable peace to the university.