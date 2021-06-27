RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kuje residents call for evacuation of refuse

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The residents said the refuse heaps were growing along major roads and open areas across the area council.

Kuje residents call for evacuation of refuse. (Femi Ipaye/The News)
Kuje residents call for evacuation of refuse. (Femi Ipaye/The News)

Kuje Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, is growing population, with its residents drawn from all walks of life, it is situated off the express road which leads to the Airport in Abuja.

Recommended articles

This community known to be populated by civil servants and artisans is crying for the attention of the area council administration, calling for the evacuation of the heaps of refuse to has gradually become a menace to the community.

The residents in separate interviews told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the delay in evacuating the refuse could pose serious health threat to residents and the beauty of the environment.

The residents said the refuse heaps were growing along major roads and open areas across the area council.

A resident of the Quarters area behind the Kuje Township Stadium, Mr Silas Jigo, told NAN that the situation had become worrisome and called on the authorities to urgently evacuate the waste.

Jigo said the rising heap of refuse in the area was not in the interest of the people and their health, especially during the rainy season.

“Considering the harmful effects of refuse on human health, the area council administration should do everything possible to rid the town of the indiscriminate refuse dumps.

“Waste evacuation is very necessary, to ensure environment is clean and the well-being of the people is safeguarded but the authorities do not seem to understand this,” he said.

Another resident of Kayarda area, Mrs Racheal Azhigbe, who decried the indiscriminate dumping of refuse in various parts of the council and lack of evacuation, described the situation as an “eyesore”.

Azhigbe said that, “The heaps of waste keep growing daily, blocking some major roads and drainages.

“There is no plan by the council administration to improve the situation and they should come up with a plan, where each building will be charged a particular amount for evacuation,” she said.

Mr John Gaza, a resident of Paseli area, said the Kuje Area Council was gradually becoming a health hazard with heaps of refuse in every corner of the town.

Gaza said that the area council had stationed refuse bins along the road for residents, but complained that they were not being evacuated as at when due.

“The council’s leadership should think of how to implement projects that will improve the living standards of Kuje people, not projects that will be meaningless to the common man.

“In fact, the heap of refuse you have seen here is even small, how I wish you would go to the back of the Township Stadium or back of the secretariat to see things for yourself,” he said.

NAN survey in Kuje Area Council revealed heaps of refuse along Kuje Township Stadium, Market-Secretariat Road, Paseli Junction, Kuchiyako Road and Kayarda area, as scavengers were also seen searching through the heaps.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kuje residents call for evacuation of refuse

Gov Zulum suspends French NGO for using a hotel in Maiduguri for shooting training

Super TV CEO murder suspect begs for forgiveness, says she does not want to die

Gov Uzodinma declares last Saturday of June every year as Youth Day

JAMB result code malfunctions, directs candidates to check through portal

Olubadan says Tinubu will make a good president

Ondo university shut for 2 weeks as hoodlums rob and rape students

Nwoye pulls out of PDP guber primary in Anambra

Vice President Osinbajo advises young couples on 'Godly Marriage'