Kuje Prison Break: One Boko Haram member recaptured in Keffi

In a statement issued by the Nasarawa State Police Command, signed by DSP Ramhan Nansel on Saturday, the Commissioner of Police, CP Adesina Soyemi ordered the transfer of the suspect to a safer location while intensive search for other escapees and handing over process of the arrested inmate is in progresses.

The Commissioner of Police, however, appreciated the efforts of the Police operatives for a job well done and assured members of the public of the Command’s unrelenting efforts at making the public space safer for all.

In another development CP Adesina Soyemi felicitated with the Muslims in the state during the Eid-El- Kabir celebration; he urged all Muslim faithfuls to use this period for sober reflection and offer prayers for the peace and sustainability of the Nation.

The Command in its fight against crime and criminality has put up adequate security measures in place and deployed sufficient human and material resources to ensure a hitch-free Sallah Celebration in the state thus, denying criminals the latitude to thrive; before, during and after the Celebration.

To this end, the Commissioner of Police enjoined all Muslim faithfuls, fun seekers and the general public to be security conscious while celebrating and report any suspicious criminal elements or movement within their environment.