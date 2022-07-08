RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kuje Prison Break: NCoS says over 600 inmates have been recaptured

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) FCT Command says over 600 inmates that escaped from the Kuje prison in Abuja on Tuesday night, have been recaptured.

The Command Public Relations Officer, DCS, Humphrey Chukwuedo on Friday, July 8, 2022, disclosed this to our correspondent in an exclusive telephone conversation.

He said before the week runs out, more escapees will be recaptured, adding that all the vehicles in the command have been pushed out to nearby villages to comb the area.

"We have intelligent reports that some of them are in the communities within Abuja, so all our vehicles are out to recapture the inmates.

"Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the actual course of the jail break. Before the week runs out the report of the investigation will be out and advice on ways to improve on our prison security will also be detailed", Chukwuedo said.

However, President Muhammadu Buhari has called for a meeting with service chiefs and some ministers to discuss the attack on the Kuje correctional facility

Usman Baba, inspector-general of police (IGP), Rauf Aregbesola, minister of interior, and Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF) and minister of justice, were among those present at the meeting.

The ministry of interior had earlier said about 600 inmates escaped from the prison which is about 50 kilometers away from the presidential villa.

Shuaib Belgore, permanent secretary, ministry of interior, said Boko Haram was behind the attack.

