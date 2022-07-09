RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kuje prison attack: Police recapture Boko Haram escapee in Nasarawa

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Nasarawa State says it has recaptured one inmate that escaped during the recent attack on Kuje Medium Security Correctional Centre by terrorists.

Faces of Boko Haram inmates that escaped from Kuje Prison (Channels TV)
Faces of Boko Haram inmates that escaped from Kuje Prison (Channels TV)

This is contained in a statement signed by Ramhan Nansel, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) on behalf of Mr Adesina Soyime, the Commissioner of Police (CP) in Nasarawa State.

Recommended articles

The statement was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The PPRO said the fugitive was arrested by the police personnel of Keffi Division following intelligence.

“On July 9, 2022 at about 1:30am, one Hassan Hassan ‘M’ whose name and picture was amongst the escapees with Boko Haram/Terrorism Case was recaptured by the Police operatives of the Nasarawa State Police Command at Keffi.

“The CP has ordered for the transfer of the suspect to a safer location while intensive search for other escapees continues.

“The fugitive will be handed over to the appropriate authority for further action,” the statement added.

It said that the CP expressed gratitude to police personnel in the state for their efforts and job well done.

It said Soyime appealed to members of the public to help the police with useful information in case the saw others still on the run.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Go after Kuje Prison attackers, Tinubu urges FG

Go after Kuje Prison attackers, Tinubu urges FG

2023: Coalition, Labour Party to deploy 15 agents to each polling unit

2023: Coalition, Labour Party to deploy 15 agents to each polling unit

Kuje prison attack: Police recapture Boko Haram escapee in Nasarawa

Kuje prison attack: Police recapture Boko Haram escapee in Nasarawa

Abductors free 4 victims in Ekiti State after receiving N1m ransom

Abductors free 4 victims in Ekiti State after receiving N1m ransom

Gov Bagudu mourns 4 illustrious sons of Kebbi who died in auto crash

Gov Bagudu mourns 4 illustrious sons of Kebbi who died in auto crash

2023 elections can't be rigged by any politician, INEC

2023 elections can't be rigged by any politician, INEC

How Abba Kyari, other VIP inmates survived Kuje prison attack

How Abba Kyari, other VIP inmates survived Kuje prison attack

I won't probe Buhari, Jonathan, others if elected - Peter Obi

I won't probe Buhari, Jonathan, others if elected - Peter Obi

NAHCON holds national prayer for Nigeria

NAHCON holds national prayer for Nigeria

Trending

Bandits open fire on President Buhari's convoy in Katsina

Bandits open fire on President Buhari's advance convoy in Katsina. (Premium Times)

2023: Why the Obidient movement is a useless one – Asari Dokubo

10 Funny articles Asari Dokubo would write if he were a journalist

Police rescue abducted kids in underground of Ondo church; pastor arrested

Police found abducted kids in underground of Ondo church, pastor arrested. [Punch]

Kuje prison attack: US lists security tips for Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria and President Joe Biden of the United States of America (Premium Times)