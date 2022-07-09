Kuje prison attack: Police recapture Boko Haram escapee in Nasarawa

The statement was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The PPRO said the fugitive was arrested by the police personnel of Keffi Division following intelligence.

“On July 9, 2022 at about 1:30am, one Hassan Hassan ‘M’ whose name and picture was amongst the escapees with Boko Haram/Terrorism Case was recaptured by the Police operatives of the Nasarawa State Police Command at Keffi.

“The CP has ordered for the transfer of the suspect to a safer location while intensive search for other escapees continues.

“The fugitive will be handed over to the appropriate authority for further action,” the statement added.

It said that the CP expressed gratitude to police personnel in the state for their efforts and job well done.