Kuje jailbreak: Osinachi’s husband still in custody – NCoS

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has dismissed reports that Peter Nwachukwu, husband of the late gospel singer, Osinachi, is missing.

The NCoS also confirmed that the suspected kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala (a.k.a. Wadume), is in custody.

The service said it was untrue that both men escaped during the July 5 jailbreak at Medium Security Custodial Centre, Abuja.

Public Relations Officer, FCT Command, Chukwuedo Humphrey spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

The spokesman said the clarification became necessary in view of information circulating.

“The story is false, reckless and mischievous. They are still in custody. Efforts are ongoing to recapture all fleeing inmates.

“The Controller-General, NCoS, Haliru Nababa, is determined to continue to upscale inmates’ welfare and safety”, Humphrey added.

Ima Elijah

