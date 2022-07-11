RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kuje jailbreak: NDLEA arrests wanted terrorist with drugs in Abuja

Ima Elijah

Sidi is facing charges bordering on terrorism and robbery.

Suleiman Sidi
Suleiman Sidi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a terror suspect who escaped from the Kuje prison.

The penitentiary was attacked last week by scores of insurgents.

The fleeing terrorist, Suleiman Sidi was arrested in the early hours of Monday in Abuja, a statement by spokesman Femi Babafemi said.

Sidi was nabbed at the Area 1 motor park while attempting to board a commercial vehicle to Maiduguri, Borno State.

Upon search by NDLEA operatives, he was caught with wraps of cannabis sativa.

During preliminary interview, the terror suspect confirmed he was remanded at the Medium Security Correctional Centre in Kuje.

NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Retd) has directed his transfer to the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

Ima Elijah

