Sabo disclosed this while receiving pupils of Global British Academy, Kuje, who were on excursion to the Area council on Wednesday.

He said no country could make any meaningful development without adequate investment in education sector.

“You must take your destiny in your hands and become the architects of your future by finding your way into viable ventures and career paths.

“Remember that things usually have a way of working out for those who strive and pursue what is good for the better.

“My administration will do everything possible to ensure that education is given adequate attention for development of the country,” he said.

The chairman urged them to build self confidence in their academic pursuits in order to become leaders the society expected them to be.

He also charged the teachers to put in their best in giving the children required and desired education that would reflect in their performance in their quest to realise their dreams and aspirations.

The Director of Administration, Kuje Area Council, Mr Dan Ayuba, told the visiting pupils that one of the functions of the area council was to regulate schools to key into international best practices.

Speaking on behalf of the Proprietor, Mr Agbara Joseph, thanked the chairman for hosting the school, adding that the purpose of their visit was to have a practical knowledge of workings of the third tier of government.