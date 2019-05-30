Kuddy cosmetics and Essenza celebrated children’s day with Pupils of Amuwo-Odofin primary school, Amuwo-Odofin special school and Unity primary school pupils in Lagos.

In commemoration of 2019 children’s day celebration and in the spirit of giving, Kuddy cosmetics and Essenza collaborated to celebrate the day with over a thousand pupils of the above mentioned schools in Festac/Mile-2 axis of Lagos state as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The management of the organisations visited the above mentioned primary school in Lagos with the aim of bringing happiness and laughter to the face of the kids and also give them more reason to stay in school.

The event held at Amuwo-Odofin and unity primary school premises on the 28th may 2019 at exactly 11:00 a.m. with a lot of games and fun moments like bouncing castle, face painting, music, dancing competition availed to the kids delight.

The major highlight of the event being the sharing of school bags, books and other stationaries to each of the over one thousand pupils of the schools and which brought so much delight to the children, their teachers and their parents.

The Marketing Director , Kuddy cosmetics, Mr Fashola Abdulahi and the MD Essenza Kasumu Biola expressed their delight at being able to spend fun time with the children while also putting smiles on their faces with the gifts they all went home with and he reassured the public on the principles and commitment of Kuddy Cosmetics and Essenza as a top beauty store that priotizes the welfare and beauty health of Nigerians regardless of their demography.

Kuddy cosmetic and Essenza as an indigenous company believe in better Nigeria and will always strive to deliver on the best of quality products and services to Nigerians.

