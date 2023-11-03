ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Korea ambassador says Korea-Africa summit will attract humanitarian assistance

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Korean Govt is enhancing its overall relations with Africa and Korean companies look at Africa as the next manufacturing base.

Kim-Young-Chae, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nigeria [The Guardian Nigeria]
Kim-Young-Chae, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nigeria [The Guardian Nigeria]

Recommended articles

Young-Chae made this known in his address of welcome at the Republic of Korea National Day Reception, 2023, on Thursday night in Abuja. He explained that currently, humanity is facing daunting challenges, like climate change, disruption of global supply chain, geopolitical conflicts, and the emerging 4th industrial revolution.

He added that all these international challenges could not be effectively resolved without the active participation of Africa. According to him, the Korean Government is enhancing its overall relations with Africa, adding that many Korean companies look at Africa as the next manufacturing base as well as a single market.

Under this backdrop, the Korean Government has decided to host a Korea-Africa Summit next year (2024) for the first time in its history.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This will lead to more high level exchange of visits, more trade and investment opportunities, and the deepening of a mutual understanding.

“Together with the summit meeting, the Korean government will expand its presence in Africa.

“It will increase its ODA budget substantially in the areas of agriculture, education, health, climate adaptation and humanitarian assistance.

“As a model of economic development for many developing countries, Korea will showcase several platforms at the Summit in order to share its experiences of building the manufacturing base and transforming agriculture,” he said.

The envoy stressed that with same spirit, the Korean Government is determined to implement its long-term vision to go together with Africa for peace and prosperity by hosting 2030 Busan Expo. He recalled that Nigeria conducted elections early this year, adding that the political process is finally over.

ADVERTISEMENT

Democracy needs patience and compromise. Now we have a high expectation that Nigeria will concentrate on economic development.

“Korea is among the first countries that President Bola Tinubu had summit meetings with our President. They had a very fruitful meeting in India on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

“We hope that there will be another bilateral summit meeting in Seoul next year when Korea hosts the Korea-Africa summit. It will produce fruitful results.

“I want to also thank all members of Team Korea in Nigeria, which include KOICA, Korean Cultural Center, KOTRA, and Consulate Office in Lagos,” he stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the high points of the event was scintillating music performance by Nike Cultural Troupe, The Royals, Dosi and M.B. Crew.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Korea ambassador says Korea-Africa summit will attract humanitarian assistance

Korea ambassador says Korea-Africa summit will attract humanitarian assistance

Abia commissioner praises Gov Otti for appointing more women into office

Abia commissioner praises Gov Otti for appointing more women into office

Katsina Govt says it will never compromise quality in projects’ execution

Katsina Govt says it will never compromise quality in projects’ execution

NHRC says alleged brutality against Ajaero, an abuse of human rights

NHRC says alleged brutality against Ajaero, an abuse of human rights

Nigeria's New Government: 10 challenges requiring immediate resolution

Nigeria's New Government: 10 challenges requiring immediate resolution

Federal High Court orders immediate release of Emefiele from EFCC custody

Federal High Court orders immediate release of Emefiele from EFCC custody

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume

Why Nigerian government, its citizens don't have a loving relationship [Editor's Opinion]

Why Nigerian government, its citizens don't have a loving relationship [Editor's Opinion]

Journalist Usman Sahabi abducted by gunmen in Yola, Adamawa State

Journalist Usman Sahabi abducted by gunmen in Yola, Adamawa State

Pulse Sports

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

Adeleke plans to spend ₦100bn to construct 5 flyovers, 45 roads in Osun

President Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

Don't come to FEC meeting unless invited - Tinubu warns family members

The supllementary accomodates the allocation of ₦5.095 billion for the purchase of a presidential yacht

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [NPF]

President Tinubu vows to improve the working conditions of police officers