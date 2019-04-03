Saraki met with the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in Abuja on Wednesday, April 5, 2019, days after the tragic killing of Kolade Johnson, a 36-year-old father of one, in Lagos State.

Johnson was killed by an officer of the Gbagada division of the Lagos State Police Command's Special Anti Cultism Squad (SACS) while the team was attempting to arrest another man because of his dreadlocks in the Mangoro area of Lagos State on Sunday, March 31.

A statement released by the Force on Tuesday, April 2 identified Inspector Ogunyemi Olalekan and Sergeant Godwin Orji as the officers arrested in connection to the shooting.

Both men have been subjected to internal disciplinary procedures and may be prosecuted in conventional court if implicated by the investigation into their conduct.

Johnson's killing has led to widespread calls for the implementation of meaningful police reform to curb brutality unleashed on helpless citizens.

The Police Act (Repeal And Re-Enactment) Bill passed second reading in the Senate in July 2018 and, according to Saraki, will be laid before the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday, April 9.