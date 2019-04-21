The Special Adviser to the Speaker on media, Mr Femi Olugbemi, said in a statement on Sunday in Lokoja that Kolawole made the donation when he visited Okeigbo and her children at the hospital.

Okeigbo, 42, had on April 17 given birth to the babies:three boys and two girls after 18 years of marriage.

Okeigbo, an indigene of Olokoro Amangbo Community, Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia, gave birth through a Caesarean Section.

Olugbemi said his boss congratulated the woman for the safe delivery of the quintuplets, saying that it was only God that could perform such a miracle.

He advised other couples looking on to Gid for the fruit of the womb not to despair, adding that they should continue to trust in God” for their miracle is on the way.”

The speaker also called on government at levels, corporate organisations, groups and good spirited individuals to come to the aid of Okeigbo’s family to ensure proper care of the children.

The Matron of the hospital, Mrs Louis Adeosun, who received kolawole and his entourage,attributed the safe delivery of the five babies to the grace of God.

She said that both mother and children were in good condition and thanked the Speaker for his compassion and donation toward the upkeep of the babies.

ALSO READ: NJC approves President Buhari’s request to appoint Tanko as Ag CJN for 3 months

The matron urged members of the public to emulate the speaker, saying that the family needed the support of all at this critical period.

In her response, Okeigbo, a petty trader, thanked the speaker for the visit and the donation.