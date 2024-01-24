Kogi senator tackles Ndume over relocation of CBN, FAAN to Lagos

Sunday, who represents Kogi-West at the National Assembly, stated this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He faulted criticism by the Northern Senators Forum and Senator Ali Ndume (APC-Borno) over the relocation, saying they were uncalled for.

“For example, the headquarters of 96 per cent of all banks in Nigeria are in Lagos, the staff of the Banking and Supervision Department often travel to Lagos to check their books at the headquarters,” he said.

He added that the relocation would help save the cost of running both FAAN and the CBN departments, adding that, Lagos remained the hub of aviation in Nigeria and for operational efficiency, it was better to have FAAN in Lagos.

“What is important to our people in the North and Nigerians as a whole is how decisions of government will affect their lives positively and put food on their table at cheaper prices.

“They are not bothered by any ethnic sentiments on the relocation of offices of federal ministries and agencies."

The Northern Senators Forum (NSF) had on Monday condemned the relocation

The senators called on the federal government to consider a reversal of the relocated departments or ready to face legal actions.

