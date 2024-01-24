ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kogi senator tackles Ndume over relocation of CBN, FAAN to Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Northern Senators Forum (NSF) had on Monday condemned the relocation

Kogi senator tackles Ndume over relocation of CBN, FAAN to Lagos
Kogi senator tackles Ndume over relocation of CBN, FAAN to Lagos

Recommended articles

Sunday, who represents Kogi-West at the National Assembly, stated this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He faulted criticism by the Northern Senators Forum and Senator Ali Ndume (APC-Borno) over the relocation, saying they were uncalled for.

“For example, the headquarters of 96 per cent of all banks in Nigeria are in Lagos, the staff of the Banking and Supervision Department often travel to Lagos to check their books at the headquarters,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the relocation would help save the cost of running both FAAN and the CBN departments, adding that, Lagos remained the hub of aviation in Nigeria and for operational efficiency, it was better to have FAAN in Lagos.

“What is important to our people in the North and Nigerians as a whole is how decisions of government will affect their lives positively and put food on their table at cheaper prices.

“They are not bothered by any ethnic sentiments on the relocation of offices of federal ministries and agencies."

The Northern Senators Forum (NSF) had on Monday condemned the relocation

The senators called on the federal government to consider a reversal of the relocated departments or ready to face legal actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suleiman Kawu, the spokesperson of NSF, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

About 10 people still missing from Ibadan explosion, Bodija community cries out

About 10 people still missing from Ibadan explosion, Bodija community cries out

Late Chrisland student’s mother testifies before court

Late Chrisland student’s mother testifies before court

Kogi senator tackles Ndume over relocation of CBN, FAAN to Lagos

Kogi senator tackles Ndume over relocation of CBN, FAAN to Lagos

UN chief condemns Israel's rejection of 2-state solution in ending Gaza war

UN chief condemns Israel's rejection of 2-state solution in ending Gaza war

UN urges FG to make education centre of peace-building

UN urges FG to make education centre of peace-building

Adeleke pledges support to NSCDC in combating crime in Osun

Adeleke pledges support to NSCDC in combating crime in Osun

Enugu to experience massive cassava production this year - AFAN Chairman

Enugu to experience massive cassava production this year - AFAN Chairman

INEC not recruiting ad hoc staff for by-elections – Director

INEC not recruiting ad hoc staff for by-elections – Director

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Sabo Market as alternative to Oyingbo Market

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Sabo Market as alternative to Oyingbo Market

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]

Youths should be engaged to drive nation’s economy - Governor Radda

Gov Makinde

Oyo Government confirms 2 dead, 77 injured in Ibadan explosion tragedy

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, at the scene of the Ibadan explosion on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. [Twitter:@oyostategovt]

We know company using building where Ibadan explosion started - Makinde

Scenes Of The Ibadan Explosion [Twitter:@nemanigeria]

Makinde calls for calm as death toll from Ibadan explosion rises to 3