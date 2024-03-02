Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kogi residents to pay higher for bread as bakers increase prices

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that during the four-day strike, bread was almost off the streets, as only a few were seen on the shelves of some supermarkets and shops.

Kogi residents to pay higher for bread as bakers increase prices [Daily Trust]
Kogi residents to pay higher for bread as bakers increase prices [Daily Trust]

Residents of Kogi are to pay more for bread as bakers called off their four-day-old strike and increased prices of the essential commodity in the state.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bakers had on Tuesday in Lokoja, embarked on strike to protest the high cost of flour, Sugar and fuel, negatively affecting the production and distribution of bread across the state.

Chief Gabriel Bamidele, Chairman, the Kogi Bakers Association, told NAN on Saturday that prices of all categories/sizes of bread had increased following the harsh economic condition in the country.

Bamidele disclosed that the four-day strike had been called off with a slight increase in the prices of bread.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As an association, we have resolved that the first three small categories/sizes of bread will attract only an 50.00 increment while the bigger ones will attract an 100.00 increment.

“This means a bread that was sold for 100, 200 and 250 will now cost 150, 250 and 300.

“Also the big ones that used to cost ₦800, ₦1000, ₦1200 and ₦1400 will now cost ₦900, ₦1100, N1300 and ₦1500 in the market.

“These increments became imperative in view of the high cost of flour, sugar, petrol and engine oil in the country today.

“We hope that the public will understand our plights and cooperate with us to keep us afloat in business,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman explained that three months back, a bag of flour cost between ₦38,000 and ₦40,000 while a bag of sugar cost between ₦58,000 and ₦60,000.

Today a bag of flour is ₦58,000 while that of sugar is ₦85,000.

He added: “The cost of distribution is another, coupled with the increase in prices of engine oil, whose carton rose from 35,000 to 62,000.

“A car tyre that used to cost 18,000 is now 40,000, aside from the cost of petrol, which is between 650 and 700 per litre at the filling stations.”

He said that bakers now spent between ₦28,000 and ₦30,000 to distribute their bread across the state, very high above the ₦5,000 cost before.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We all go to the same market and are very much aware of how costly things are due to the economic hardship in the country."

NAN reports that during the four-day strike, bread was almost off the streets, as only a few were seen on the shelves of some supermarkets and shops.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kogi residents to pay higher for bread as bakers increase prices

Kogi residents to pay higher for bread as bakers increase prices

Why inmates at Jos Custodial Centre rioted over food - Official

Why inmates at Jos Custodial Centre rioted over food - Official

Edo PDP sets up post-primary election committee to pacify Shaibu, others

Edo PDP sets up post-primary election committee to pacify Shaibu, others

Alake promises to assist Qatari investors with information on Nigeria's lithium

Alake promises to assist Qatari investors with information on Nigeria's lithium

So far, no result to show you came prepared, US-based Prof slams Tinubu

So far, no result to show you came prepared, US-based Prof slams Tinubu

Kumuyi tells Christians to shun church, use offerings to feed poor amid hardship

Kumuyi tells Christians to shun church, use offerings to feed poor amid hardship

TFA sets to transform urban commuting in FCT with groundbreaking project

TFA sets to transform urban commuting in FCT with groundbreaking project

UniCal awards scholarship to 34 undergraduates with over 4.0 CGPA

UniCal awards scholarship to 34 undergraduates with over 4.0 CGPA

Friends of Jagaban want to sensitise Nigerians on patriotism, Tinubu's reforms

Friends of Jagaban want to sensitise Nigerians on patriotism, Tinubu's reforms

Pulse Sports

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho [Premium Times]

Buhari spoiled Nigeria before handing over to Tinubu - Sunday Igboho

Group wants NASS to probe how FG spent $3.4bn IMF loan [The Guardian Nigeria]

Group wants NASS to probe how FG spent $3.4bn IMF loan

Suspected crude oil thieves arrested by the Nigerian Navy in collaboration with the Cameroonian Navy [NAN]

Nigerian, Cameroonian navies intercept vessel laden with 30,000 litres of stolen crude

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

Attacks on BDCs will worsen forex crisis, Obi slams FG