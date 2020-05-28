Kogi state has joined the list of states with coronavirus cases following the announcement of 389 new cases in Nigeria.

The state recorded its index case three months after the first case was confirmed in Lagos.

The new cases announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC) on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, raised the total number of the outbreak in Nigeria to 8,733.

The NCDC in its daily update also announced the release of 166 more patients, who have successfully recovered from the virus.

According to the agency, the new cases were recorded in 22 states.

As usual, the bulk of the cases were detected in Lagos with 256 more cases. This brings the total of coronavirus cases in Nigeria’s economic capital to 4,012.

In Katsina, 23 more cases were confirmed followed by Edo (22), Rivers (14) and Kano (13)

While 11 cases were recorded in Adamawa and Akwa Ibom, seven were detected in Kaduna and six each in Kwara and Nasarawa state.

In Gombe, Plateau, Abia, Delta, Benue, Niger, Kogi, and Oyo state, two cases each were recorded while one each was confirmed in Imo, Borno, Ogun and Anambra.

The NCDC’s updates on Wednesday also showed that five deaths were recorded and that brought the total of coronavirus fatalities in Nigeria to 254.

Also, a total of 2,501 patients have recovered from coronavirus in Nigeria following the announcement of 116 recovery cases on Wednesday.

With Kogi recording its index cases, Cross River is now the only state where a case of the pandemic has not been confirmed.