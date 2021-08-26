Kogi Poly withdraws 193 students over poor results

Omale stated the affected students were from four departments: Business Administration, Mathematics and Statistics, Science Laboratory Technology, Library and Information Science.

She said the Academic Board of the Polytechnic, considered and approved the withdrawal of the students and supplementary results at an emergency meeting.

She said the Deputy Rector, Dr. Kehinde Felix Lamidi, who presided over the emergency meeting, approved the result of the second semester examination for 2019/2020 academic session and other pending results.

Omale said the Rector commended the Central Result Verification Committee for a job well done and thanked members of the Academic Board for their support.

She said nine students were withdrawn from ND I, Mathematics and Statistics, one from ND I Science Laboratory Technology, 130 from ND I Business Administration, 31 from HND I Business Administration, two from ND II Library and Information Science and 20 from ND I Library Science.