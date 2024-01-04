ADVERTISEMENT
Kogi Poly holds combined convocation for 10 sets of graduating students

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Rector highlighted the numerous achievements of the institution under his leadership.

Kogi State Polytechnic

The Rector of the Institution, Dr Salisu Ogbo, stated this at a press conference on Thursday in Lokoja as part of activities for the 4th Convocation of the institution.

Ogbo said that the students concluded their courses of instruction and had met all the requirements, both in character and learning, as approved by the Academic Board, from 2013/2014 to 2022/2023 academic sessions.

According to him, the 4th convocation would be held on Saturday, and a total of 145 students are graduating with Distinction from various Schools and Departments at the National Diploma (ND) level.

The Rector added that a total of 104 students are graduating with Distinction from various Schools and Departments at the Higher National Diploma (HND) level.

“A total of 7,653 students are graduating with National Diploma while 4,427 students are graduating with Higher National Diploma.

“This figure is the highest since the inception of the Polytechnic and this is a significant indication that Kogi State Polytechnic is firmly poised to contribute to quality manpower needs of the country.

“I therefore wish to proudly congratulate our graduates for being worthy of their calling. I am very confident that they will be good ambassadors of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja,” Ogbo said.

The Rector commended the state governor for giving all the needed support and influence to the institution without any interference.

“Above all, I am thankful to God and His Excellency, Gov. Yahaya Bello, the Visitor, for the humble impact we have made within the period,” he said.

The Rector highlighted the numerous achievements of the institution under his leadership in the areas of campus security, infrastructure development, establishment of new directorates and units, recruitment of new staff

He added that the institution had received full Accreditation of 30 Programmes by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

After the press conference, the Rector led journalists on an inspection tour of the Exhibition stand that showcased the various products produced by the students of the institution.

