The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Candidate in Kogi, Musa Wada has rejected the governorship election results declared so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), describing it as a sham.

According to Premium Times, the PDP governorship candidate in Kogi said the results did not reflect the wishes of the people who willingly cast their votes for him.

While enjoining democracy lovers to collaborate with the PDP in the condemnation of the entire process, Wada decried what he tagged as the “militarisation of the election” alleging that security agents colluded with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to harass and intimidate voters.

APC candidate and incumbent Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, inches closer to a second term in office, as he was leading his main opposition, PDP's Musa Wada, with over 200,000 votes after votes from 19 of the 21 Local Government Areas (LGAs) were declared [Sahara Reporters]

Wada maintained that the whole exercise was a daylight robbery as results were written everywhere for the APC.

“It is better for the government not to in the first place conduct the election when it knows it will not reflect the wishes of the people,” he said.

Wada also accused the Kogi Commissioner of Police, Akeem Busari, of relocating to Dekina collation centre to influence the elections in favour of the APC.

Similarly, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Natasha Akpoti, has called for the outright cancellation of the election.

Akpoti, who had accused the incumbent Governor, Yahaya Bello of planning her kidnap, stated that the election was a “civil war” imposed on the Kogi people by Bello.

According to her, violence and thuggery inflicted on the people on election day should not be allowed to go without a penalty. She maintained that the results were a product of massive rigging.

Also reacting to the INEC results, the PDP Kogi West senatorial seat candidate, Dino Melaye, is championing the cancellation of the election.

Melaye said he was surprised that INEC was busy declaring election which saw people dead and violence unleashed on the party.