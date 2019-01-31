The state police commissioner, Mr Hakeem Busari, who gave the order in Lokoja on Thursday shortly after a strategic meeting with stakeholders, also directed that vehicles with covered plate numbers should henceforth be impounded.

Busari also directed that activities of all political youth organisations in the state be put under special surveillance ahead of the forthcoming elections.

He said that activities of some prisoners who recently regained their freedom were also being monitored so that they are not used to foment trouble.

The police commissioner noted that tension was rising in the state due to emergence of strong contenders from major political parties but assured residents that police was up to the task.

According to him, all policemen that will be deployed for the elections will put on name tags for easy identification, warning that those planning to arm and sow fake police and army uniforms for thugs will have themselves to blame.

He promised to be fair to all parties and candidates contesting the elections but warned that any act of violence would be resisted and perpetrators brought to book.

He said that the political parties, candidates and other stakeholders would be made to sign a peace pact before the election, saying that he will not hesitate to deal with any violators of the peace pact.

Earlier, two traditional rulers and a former commissioner, the Obobanyi, Chief Sam Onimisi, the Ohi of Adavi, Alhaji Mohammed Bello and Chief Abiodun Ojo, respectively, had raised alarm on the proliferation of illegal arms, urging the police to recover them.

Another stakeholder, Mrs Victoria Alabi, also charged the police to ensure that all fake police and army uniforms in circulation were recovered before the elections.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner , Prof. James Apam briefed the stakeholders on preparations in place to ensure free and fair elections.

He pleaded with traditional rulers and politicians to talk to their followers to maintain peace before, during and after the elections.

The meeting was attended by representatives of political parties, candidates in the coming elections, traditional rulers, civil society organisationa and the media.