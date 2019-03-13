Parading the suspects before newsmen in Lokoja, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Busari said that those arrested on election day were allegedly involved in ballot box snatching, thuggery and unlawful possession of firearms.

He mentioned their names as Segun Olu, Yakubu Zakari, Salifu Mohammed Ajeshola Michael, Sabiu Halidu, Adamu Idris, Ojoma Eugene, Sunday Abu, Isaac Edoh, Joshua Ejibo, Ojogo Alhaji and Monday Amodu.

A cording to him, Segun Olu was arrested for shooting one INEC staff and a voter while attempting to snatch a ballot box at Egbe, Yagba West Loval Government.

Busari said that other suspects , including Ojoma Eugene were arrested at Ibaji and other parts of Kogi East senatorial district.

The Commissioner said that one dane gun, an English made double barrel gun, one locally made revolver, two pump action guns and one single barrel gun were recovered from the thugs.

Others are items recovered from them are one double barrel gun, one three double barrel gun and three locally made double barrel guns.

Busari said that 40 other suspects were also apprehended across the state for kidnapping , armed robbery and cattle rustling.

Five of the suspects, Musa Haruna, Haruna Ahmadu, Ibrahim Haruna , Gambo Dauda and Sani Yunusa were alleged to have kidnapped and later killed their victim, Alhaji Usman Magaji at Adogo, Ajaokuta Local Government on Jan.7.

He said that the arrested of one of the suspects, Musa Haruna at Fulani camp in Adogo led to the arrest of other suspects.

The police boss said that other suspects were arrested for kidnapping and armed robbery between March 6 and 11 at Ganaja, Gegu Beki and Koton Karfe communities in the state.

Busari said that two AK-47 rifles, six locally made pistols, six single barrel guns ,three double barrel gun, 25 cartridges, 15 AK-47 live ammunitions, one green colour Vento saloon car , mobile phones and cutlasses were recovered from the suspects.

He said that all the suspects will be arraigned after completion of investigations.

The Commissioner assured residents of the commitment of the police to sustain the fight against criminality and protection of lives mad property.