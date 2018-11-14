Kogi Assembly passes Youth Devt Commission Bill, 4 others into law

news

The Kogi House of Assembly on Wednesday passed into law, a Bill for a Law to provide for the Establishment of Youth Development Commission, Implementation of Sustainable Youth Policy and other matters connected therewith, 2018.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bill was among the five passed into law after their third and final reading, following clause-clause considerations in a Committee of the Whole at plenary on Wednesday in Lokoja.

The bills passed include a Bill for a Law to make provisions for the Establishment of Celuke College of Health Sciences and Technology, Ojiapata, 2018 and A Bill for a Law to Establish “Kogi State Primary Health Care Development Agency and other matters connected therewith, 2018.

Others are, a Bill for a Law to Establish Kogi State Sports Trust Fund and other matters connected therewith, 2018; a Bill for a Law to Repeal and Renact the Law Establishing Kogi State University, Anyigba, 2018.

Mohammed Lawi-Ahmed (APC-Okene I), chairman of the Committee on Youth and Sports, Judiciary, Justice, Legal Matters and Protocol, presented the report on the Youth Commission Development bill and led the debate.

Lawi-Ahmed said the Law would provide the legal framework for the establishment of Youth Development Commission and provide for implementation of policies for youth empowerment.

Speaking with NAN, Ahmed Mohammed (APC-Ankpa I), Deputy Majority Leader of the House and sponsor of the private member bill, said the bill would provide sustainable policy guide for youth activities in the state.

Mohammed described the bill as a necessary tool for youth development, adding that the administration of Gov. Yahaya Bello was on course in the direction of youth inclusion and involvement in governance.

He said that the bill had its first reading on March 6, and the second reading on April 18, and subsequently had a public hearing from where inputs of relevant stakeholders were articulated and considered.

Also speaking with NAN on the Youth Development Commission Bill, Mr Okwutepa Oseni, Executive Director, Voice of Youths Initiative and Coordinator, Kogi Youth Advocacy Cluster , said there was need for sustainable policy for youth development.

According to Oseni, empowered by the law, the youth Commission, as a legally established independent and recognised institution, would help to create jobs and increase economic development opportunities for youths in the state.

Oseni expressed gratitude to ActionAid Nigeria and Participation Initiative for Behavioural Change in Development (PIBCID) for their support and commitment towards ensuring the passage of the bill into law.