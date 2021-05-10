Kogi most peaceful due to Gov Bello’s quality leadership style – Security Adviser

Omodara, who spoke on behalf of the Governor, attributed the most peaceful status enjoyed by Kogi State in Nigeria to “the quality leadership style brought into governance and administration by Governor Yahaya Bello, who had prioritised security”.

According to Omodara, Kogi is a miniature Nigeria that should have been bedeviled with crises, but it has remained largely peaceful because the governor never placed any tribe or religion above another.

He claimed that governor’s quality leadership could not be quantified, saying it has led to the peaceful coexistence of the people in the state.

He noted that if other State Governors could stand up to provide quality leadership as was being done by Bello in making the local hunters and vigilantes part of their security policy, the country would be a peaceful nation.

He stressed that security remains everybody’s responsibilities, and people need to defend themselves, saying the onus rests on them to provide the necessary information for security agencies to be able to tackle crimes.

He noted that the geographical location of Kogi ought to have made it the most insecure State, but the quality leadership, good governance and the governor’s ability to work with the people had culminated into making the State the most peaceful in Nigeria.

He congratulated the Muslims brothers and sisters for ensuring that they kept faith with God, stressing the need to press forward.

”We must be tolerant and respect our various faith and we must continue to promote peace among the people of Kogi State,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of JNI, Amb. Usman Bello, commended the promotion of religious harmony and peaceful coexistence among the people of different faith in the State by the Government.

He said the interfaith breaking fast dinner was aimed at demonstrating the strong desires to ensure a point of convergence with other religious groups in preaçhing the gospel of peace and harmony in a diversified and heterogeneous society like Kogi State.

The State Chairman of CAN, Dr. Bishop John Ibenu, who delivered a lecture, titled: ”Religion As The Greatest Unifying Force Among Mankind”, attributed the greatest religious problem to ignorance of the scriptures.

He stressed that God is interested in humanity, saying those who caused trouble, fight and those who encouraged them are not the children of God.

He added that wrong religious teachings, people who do not listen to God’s commandments, and absence of God in people’s hearts, are part of the major problems facing the nation.

The bishop prayed that God would answer the nation in this time of prayer and bring peace to Nigeria and Kogi State.