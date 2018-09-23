Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Kogi LG workers now to receive 54% of salary

In Kogi LG workers now to receive 54% of salary

The state chapters of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) gave the commendation in a statement in Lokoja on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Why we are not paying salaries regularly play Kogi LG workers now to receive 54% of salary (Daily Trust)

Local Government workers in Kogi State have applauded the state government for its decision to increase their monthly percentage salary from 30 per cent to 54 per cent with effect from this month.

The state chapters of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) gave the commendation in a statement in Lokoja on Sunday.

It said that the decision to raise the bar was commendable and urged the government to take cognizance of the percentages of salary yet to be paid.

The statement signed by Mr Onu Edoka, Mr Tade Adeyemi and Mr Thomas Ayodele, state Chairmen of MHWUN, NULGE and NUT respectively urged the government to continue this gesture until 100 per cent salary payment is regularised.

“Government should include in the payroll the names of all the staff and teachers that have been cleared but are to be captured on the payroll, while the case of the uncleared undergoing review should be resolved without further delay,“ the statement said.

The workers promised to reciprocate the government‘s gesture by continuos loyalty, support and dedication to duty.

It would be recalled that workers in the local government sector in the state have been receiving between 22 per cent and 30 per cent of their monthly salaries for more than three years.

Government was also charged to sustain the existing industrial harmony in the state by constantly engaging in dialogue with critical stakeholders.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kemi Adeosun Finance Minister gets int’l job despite NYSC certificate...bullet
2 Adewole Minister of Health says some doctors should become farmers...bullet
3 Senator Adeleke Read how dancing senator obtained certificate for...bullet

Related Articles

Kogi at 27 Governor Bello assures of dividends of democracy to all
In Kogi FRSC organises free eye test for drivers
Confession “I know I have no space in heaven“- Pastor kills prostitute for money ritual
Failed Government Over exhaustion, lack of salary payment is reportedly killing people in Kogi State
Pulse Blogger Consistency: The paycheck
Hard Times Civil servant slumps, dies barely weeks after lamenting over hardships
Democracy Day 2018 Here's full text of President Buhari's address
Ajaokuta Steel Company Pulse finds out why this facility has never worked since its creation in 1979
Politics After gulping $8 billion in 39-years, Ajaokuta Steel Factory yet to commence production

Local

How a policeman saved his partner from a thug who tried to steal his gun
Osinbajo 1 of best Vice Presidents Nigeria ever had – Imo monarch
“Trader Moni”: Osinbajo assures of govt.’s efforts to encourage traders grow
Osinbajo Vice President inaugurates TraderMoni in Owerri
Ezekwesili shames Buhari for 5th medical trip to London
Buhari President departs for New York Sunday, addresses UNGA73 Tuesday
Police arrests 3 suspected kidnappers in Bayelsa
In Kano Police confirm abduction of local council chairman’s son
X
Advertisement