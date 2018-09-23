Kogi LG workers now to receive 54% of salary

news

Local Government workers in Kogi State have applauded the state government for its decision to increase their monthly percentage salary from 30 per cent to 54 per cent with effect from this month.

The state chapters of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) gave the commendation in a statement in Lokoja on Sunday.

It said that the decision to raise the bar was commendable and urged the government to take cognizance of the percentages of salary yet to be paid.

The statement signed by Mr Onu Edoka, Mr Tade Adeyemi and Mr Thomas Ayodele, state Chairmen of MHWUN, NULGE and NUT respectively urged the government to continue this gesture until 100 per cent salary payment is regularised.

“Government should include in the payroll the names of all the staff and teachers that have been cleared but are to be captured on the payroll, while the case of the uncleared undergoing review should be resolved without further delay,“ the statement said.

The workers promised to reciprocate the government‘s gesture by continuos loyalty, support and dedication to duty.

It would be recalled that workers in the local government sector in the state have been receiving between 22 per cent and 30 per cent of their monthly salaries for more than three years.

Government was also charged to sustain the existing industrial harmony in the state by constantly engaging in dialogue with critical stakeholders.