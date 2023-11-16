ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kogi govt to plant 17,166 trees to safeguard environment

News Agency Of Nigeria

Speaking at the occasion, the Obaro of Kabba, Oba Solomon Owoniyi, described the initiative as timely and called for the sustainability of the project.

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello.
Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello.

Recommended articles

Ladi Jatto, the state Project Coordinator, of Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL), said this at the launch of the project in Kabba, Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area(LGA) of the state.

Jatto said that the project was aimed at restoring 600 hectares of land, with support for 150 farmers with improved maize seedlings for the dry season, farmers for farmers in Kabba.

She described landscape management as very important to agricultural development.

ADVERTISEMENT

“ACRESAL project in the Kogi has started yielding dividends due to the state government’s friendly disposition to the environment.

“This is also meant to cushion the over-reliance on firewood and stop the further release of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

“Already, the state government has provided 303 clean cooking stoves to women in the Kogi West with 100 women in Kabba Bunu as beneficiaries.

“We believe this project will help reduce the sufferings of women searching for clean water and relying on boreholes powered by fossil generators

“Again, the administration has installed 21 solar-powered boreholes and 50 solar-powered street lights across the Senatorial District,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She lamented the negative impact of falling down trees that helped to absorb dangerous gases being released into the atmosphere as well as hold the soil together.

According to her, trees help in reducing flooding, absorb all bad emissions and help in releasing clean energy.

“Trees help in the healing reason why the people of Kabba Bunu LGA must embark on aggressive planting of trees.

” Are we happy with degradation, change in the weather pattern, comfortable with extreme weather conditions, erosion swallowing home and biodiversity,” she said.

While disclosing that the land management project, which was a six-year project, had four components, Jatto assured that it would lead to a safe society for people to live in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also speaking, the state’ Commissioner for Environment, Mr Omofaiye Victor, described the planting of trees as a lifeline of the planet.

Victor, who doubled as the Chairman of the tree planting, said the state government had embraced the policy of discouraging deforestation.

He appreciated the support of the World Bank in making aggressive tree planting a reality.

Speaking at the occasion, the Obaro of Kabba, Oba Solomon Owoniyi, described the initiative as timely and called for the sustainability of the project.

The traditional ruler assured that the people of the community would actively participate in the project to ensure a safe environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the highlight of the occasion was the planting of trees by the project coordinator, commissioner for environment, the Obaro of Kabba, students, and opinion moulders, amongst other notable personalities.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UNIBEN produces 178 1st Class graduands as Fashola bags honorary doctorate degree

UNIBEN produces 178 1st Class graduands as Fashola bags honorary doctorate degree

Customs CG teaches FG how to enhance foreign exchange earnings

Customs CG teaches FG how to enhance foreign exchange earnings

Kogi govt to plant 17,166 trees to safeguard environment

Kogi govt to plant 17,166 trees to safeguard environment

APC chieftains float Grassroots Movement ahead of 2027 elections

APC chieftains float Grassroots Movement ahead of 2027 elections

Nigeria moves to boost palm oil production through climate-smart agriculture

Nigeria moves to boost palm oil production through climate-smart agriculture

Abuja residents call for more sensitisation on genotype

Abuja residents call for more sensitisation on genotype

BREAKING: Appeal Court declares Zamfara gov poll inconclusive, orders re-run

BREAKING: Appeal Court declares Zamfara gov poll inconclusive, orders re-run

Anambra remains APGA state, Tinubu won't interfere with elections – Soludo

Anambra remains APGA state, Tinubu won't interfere with elections – Soludo

Kaduna pensioners praise Gov Sani over ₦3bn pension, death benefits

Kaduna pensioners praise Gov Sani over ₦3bn pension, death benefits

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State. [Twitter:@UmarAB]

Gov Bago approves renovation of Minna township stadium to meet NFF specification

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu [Twitter:@BayoAdelabu]

FG to focus on alternate source of generation to improve power -Adelabu

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state. [Twitter/@Bellomatawalle1]

Zamfara Govt accuses Matawalle of wasting over ₦1bn on abandoned hotel project

New NSCDC Commandant Jigawa, Muhammad Danjuma [Daily Post Nigeria]

New NSCDC Commandant, Danjuma assumes duty in Jigawa, charges officers on discipline