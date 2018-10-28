Kogi govt to pay salaries, pension entitlements next week

news

The Kogi state government has revealed that it will pay the salaries of workers and pensioners entitlements from next week.

According to Daily Post, the state government received about N6.17billion from the Federal Government as part of its allocation.

Speaking on the development, the Kogi commissioner of finance, Idris Asiru thanked workers and pensioners for their patience.

Asiru also said that the government will always be transparent in the handling of the state’s finances.

The commissioner said that government will continue to embark on projects that will impact positively on the lives of the people of Kogi state.

Breakdown of the N6.17billion allocation

In his statement, Asiru said the N6.17billion allocation from the Federal Government is the amount meant for the state and its 21 local governments for the month of September.

He said Kogi received “N3,345,889,660 billion as statutory allocation after deduction of N547,311,113; Value Added Tax of N808,623,556; exchange gain of N1,883,394 and bank charges of N34,287,809,” according to Daily Post.

Adding that “the councils’ allocation was made up of N2,832,733,120 billion as statutory allocation after a deduction of N89,972,595 million; Value Added Tax of N553,917,494 million; exchange gain of N1,413,902 billion and bank charge of N25,740,562 million.”

Suffering workers

According to a ThisDay report, some Kogi state workers have been experiencing hardship since their salaries have reportedly not been paid for many months.

Also, a Facebook user, Ogirima Nana Sule who posted this pathetic video on the social media, of a civil servant in the state was not able to pay the medical bills of his young daughter leading to the death of the child which moved him into weeping uncontrollably.

It was gathered that the young girl passed away because her parents could not afford to pay her hospital bills and as such, could not be treated.

The father of the deceased was captured on camera weeping like a baby, calling his daughter’s name and lamenting the fact that his owed salaries led to her death. He also begged her to forgive him, narrating that he could not save her life when she needed him.

He went on to explain that the Kogi State government owes him a ten-month salary and that was the reason he could not afford the money to save his beloved daughter from her sickness.

Doctor slumps and dies

In June 2018, a doctor at the Kogi State Specialist Hospital, Lokoja identified as Dr Chukwudibe Rosemary reportedly slumped and died.

Civil servant commits suicide

In June 2017, a director in the Kogi State civil service, Mr Edward Soje allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on a tree in Lokoja.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Soje, a Grade Level 16 Officer in the Kogi State Teaching Service Commission, was being owed 11 months’ salary arrears as at the time he took his life.

ALSO READ: Dino Melaye says Kogi workers are now IDPs under Yahaya Bello

Reports say the 54-year-old civil servant died barely 10 days after his wife of 17 years gave birth to a set of male triplets in a private hospital in Abuja.

The Kogi state government however issued a statement saying that Soje’s death should not be tied to his backlog of salaries.

According to a survey carried out by BudgIT, 17 states are still owing their workers.

The Federal Government recently barred states owing salaries from accessing their share of the remaining $2.69b Paris Club Refund.