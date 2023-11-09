ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kogi govt shuts down schools for Governorship election

News Agency Of Nigeria

Normal academic activities will resume on Wednesday, November 15.

Yahaya Bello [Twitter:DailyPost]
Yahaya Bello [Twitter:DailyPost]

Recommended articles

Wemi Jones, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, gave the directive in a statement issued in Lokoja. He said said “all schools must shut down from Friday, for the election”.

“The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, hereby directs all institutions at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels be closed from Friday, November 10 to Tuesday, November 14.

“This became imperative in view of the state governorship election slated for Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, normal academic activities will resume on Wednesday, November 15, ” he said.

The commissioner added: “By this directive, all schools are expected to comply accordingly.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kogi govt shuts down schools for Governorship election

Kogi govt shuts down schools for Governorship election

Kaduna FRSC records 522 road crashes during ember months in 3 years

Kaduna FRSC records 522 road crashes during ember months in 3 years

FG to focus on alternate source of generation to improve power -Adelabu

FG to focus on alternate source of generation to improve power -Adelabu

President Tinubu arrives Riyadh for inaugural Saudi-Africa Summit

President Tinubu arrives Riyadh for inaugural Saudi-Africa Summit

FRSC deploys 1,500 personnel, 35 vehicles for Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo guber polls

FRSC deploys 1,500 personnel, 35 vehicles for Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo guber polls

FCTA to enroll vulnerable pregnant women in health insurance scheme

FCTA to enroll vulnerable pregnant women in health insurance scheme

Katsina govt to enact law on social protection to improve standard of living for citizens

Katsina govt to enact law on social protection to improve standard of living for citizens

Niger Delta will witness monumental development under Tinubu - Shettima

Niger Delta will witness monumental development under Tinubu - Shettima

Gov Bago approves renovation of Minna township stadium to meet NFF specification

Gov Bago approves renovation of Minna township stadium to meet NFF specification

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Again, Defence Chief rules out coup in Nigeria, says democracy here to stay

Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume [Tribune Online]

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to south over Igboho's comment

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to South over Igboho's comments

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah

I feel for many Nigerians who can't afford to travel abroad - Kukah