Kogi govt shuts down schools for Governorship election
Normal academic activities will resume on Wednesday, November 15.
Recommended articles
Wemi Jones, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, gave the directive in a statement issued in Lokoja. He said said “all schools must shut down from Friday, for the election”.
“The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, hereby directs all institutions at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels be closed from Friday, November 10 to Tuesday, November 14.
“This became imperative in view of the state governorship election slated for Saturday.
“However, normal academic activities will resume on Wednesday, November 15, ” he said.
The commissioner added: “By this directive, all schools are expected to comply accordingly.”
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng