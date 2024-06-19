Kogi Govt set to recruit 1, 050 hunters to curb criminality in the State

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports in Lokoja that this followed the State House Assembly’s approval of the government’s request on Wednesday at plenary for the recruitment of that seizable number of hunters.

The commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Salami Ozigi-Deedat, had sent a letter to the house for the recruitment of 50 hunters each in the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

In the letter, the state government gave reasons for the proposed recruitment to include a shortage of security personnel in the state and the need to curb crime and criminality in the state.

The assembly speaker, Alhaji Umar Aliyu, read the letter sent out during plenary on Wednesday. Aliyu reminded the house of their previous resolve to recruit hunters, given the security challenges in the state.

According to him, there is a serious shortage of manpower in the state, and the government’s request was in the right direction. Consequently, in a voice vote, the legislators unanimously approved the recruitment of the 1, 050 hunters.