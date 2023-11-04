ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kogi govt pays ₦497m WAEC fees for 15,033 students

News Agency Of Nigeria

Three of the 21 local government areas of Kogi led the list of benefiting students.

Kogi govt pays ₦497m WAEC fees for 15,033 students [NAN]
Kogi govt pays ₦497m WAEC fees for 15,033 students [NAN]

Recommended articles

“This is part of my administration’s commitment to free education and `Zero Out-of-School Policy’ for our young citizens to fulfil their God-given destinies.

“It is also part of efforts at further improving the state’s educational system,’’ the governor’s media aide, Onogwu Mohammed, quoted the governor as saying in a statement issued in Lokoja on Saturday.

The governor said also that the disbursement of the money was also in the realisation of his administration’s recent pledge to provide free education from primary to secondary school level within the state’s public schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This resolute step reflects my administration’s dedication to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to access quality education, regardless of his or her socioeconomic status.

“The gesture is aimed to empower students to undertake crucial examinations without imposing any financial burden on their parents or guardians.

“Furthermore, my administration won’t hesitate to penalise parents who fail to enrol their children in school.

“This comprehensive approach to education underscores the state’s commitment to not only increase access to education but also ensure active participation,’’ Gov. Bello added in the statement.

Three of the 21 local government areas of Kogi led the list of benefiting students.

ADVERTISEMENT

Out of the 15,033 students, the Dekina Local Government Area has the highest number of 1,867 beneficiaries, followed by the Lokoja Local Government Area, with 1,569 beneficiaries, while the Okene Local Government Area has 1,345 beneficiaries.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kaduna Gov welcomes release of Bethel student abducted since 2021

Kaduna Gov welcomes release of Bethel student abducted since 2021

Australian universities admit over 10,000 Nigerian students in 4 years - Envoy

Australian universities admit over 10,000 Nigerian students in 4 years - Envoy

Kogi govt pays ₦497m WAEC fees for 15,033 students

Kogi govt pays ₦497m WAEC fees for 15,033 students

Police intercept truckload of Indian hemp in Rivers

Police intercept truckload of Indian hemp in Rivers

Military arrests 2 suspected gun manufacturers, recovers weapons in Plateau

Military arrests 2 suspected gun manufacturers, recovers weapons in Plateau

Fubara thanks Tinubu for 'fatherly intervention' in Rivers political crisis

Fubara thanks Tinubu for 'fatherly intervention' in Rivers political crisis

4 NSCDC officers feared killed in Rivers

4 NSCDC officers feared killed in Rivers

Navy nabs 5 suspects, impounds wooden boat, 18 bags of rice

Navy nabs 5 suspects, impounds wooden boat, 18 bags of rice

Fit soldiers guarantee a secured nation – Military Commander

Fit soldiers guarantee a secured nation – Military Commander

Pulse Sports

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

Adeleke plans to spend ₦100bn to construct 5 flyovers, 45 roads in Osun

President Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

Don't come to FEC meeting unless invited - Tinubu warns family members

The supllementary accomodates the allocation of ₦5.095 billion for the purchase of a presidential yacht

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume [Tribune Online]

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume