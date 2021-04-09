Kogi govt inaugurates team to monitor, investigate COVID-19 vaccine’s tolerance

Audu said the research team would also work on the usefulness of Hydroxychloroquine, Zinc and Mectizan and make recommendations.

He said the state had been proactive, being the first to bring about the novel idea of a COVID-19 Self Assessment App, and to demonstrate the usefulness of Rapid Test Kits for quick assessment.

The commissioner added that Kogi rejected those imported foreign strategies that did not work in Nigeria’s terrain, such as lockdowns and restrictions of economic activities, which could have imprisoned Kogi people.

”These are areas where Kogi has really excelled. We have been on top of the situation as far as the prevention and control of COVID-19 is concerned.

”We are also leading in terms of health infrastructural development so that we can cope with any outbreak in the process. We are building two massive Infectious Disease Hospitals; one in Ajaokuta and the other one in Kogi LGA.