Kogi govt approves 65 years retirement age for teachers

News Agency Of Nigeria

In what appeared be part of mop-up activities of the seventh Assembly, two other bills were passed by the lawmakers on Thursday.

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the approval was sequel to the passage of Retirement Age of Teachers in Kogi State and for Related Matters Bill, 2022 on Thursday by the House of Assembly.

Speaker of the House, Matthew Kolawale, said with the passage of the bill, teachers in the state would now retire upon attainment of 65 years or 40 years of pensionable service, whichever comes earlier.

“The Public Service Rule or any legislation that requires a person to retire from the public service at 60 years of age or after 35 years of service shall not apply to teachers in Kogi from the date of commencement of this law,’’ he said.

The bills, which were taken clause-by-clause for consideration included: “A Bill for a Law to Amend the Kogi State Utility Infrastructure Management and Compliance Agency and Other Matters Connected Therewith, 2018.”

The other one was “A Bill for a Law to Establish the Kogi State Roads Fund Management and Administration Board and Other Matters Connected Therewith, 2022.”

The speaker said the objective of the bill was to establish the Kogi State Roads Fund Management and Administration Board (KOSRFMAB), which would operate and manage the State Roads Fund (SRF).

“The board is also to serve as a repository for revenue accruing sources for financing the management, design, development, rehabilitation, maintenance and other activities related to the provision of Class B, Class C and Class D roads in the state.

“It is also to promote the sustainable development and operation of Class B, Class C and Class D roads in the state,’’ he said.

According to him, the three bills are likely to be the last set of bills to be passed by the assembly before it winds down in the next three weeks.

NAN reports that the passage of the three bills brought to 47 the total number of bills passed by the lawmakers since the take-off of the seventh assembly on June 4, 2019.

News Agency Of Nigeria

