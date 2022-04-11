Kogi Govt gives reasons for delay in March pensions

The state Commissioner for Finance and Budget Planning, Asiwaju Idris, who spoke to journalists in Lokoja, said the widely circulated rumour that Gov. Yahaya Bello, had used the March Pension to conduct his presidential declaration event recently in Abuja was untrue.

The commissioner said, on the contrary, there was a delay in the payment of March pension due to banking logistics.

Idris said that government was not owing pensioners and attributed the difficulty in the March payments to network failure.

“The delay in payment of March pensions was due to logistics problems of transferring the money from Access Bank to UBA,” he stressed.

He, however, urged pensioners in the state to exercise patient and avoid anxiety, saying the banks were making efforts to resolve the problems and effect their payments within the nearest possible time.

He noted the state government under the leadership of Bello priotised salaries of workers and pensioners, and would do everything to ensure the prompt payment of such, as the state government is known for.

Meanwhile, Bello said under his administration, nothing less than 2,000 millionaires have been made in the state.

Speaking on Friday, April 08, 2022, at the ‘Second Annual GYB Seminar for Nigeria’s Political and Crime Correspondents’ in Abuja, Bello said if elected president, he would lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

Last week, the governor declared his intention to run for the highest office in the country.