RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Flooding: Yahaya Bello urges FG to declare state of national disaster on Kogi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to declare Kogi a State of National Disaster, following the ravaging effect of flood in the state and environs.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State. (Daily Post)
Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State. (Daily Post)

Recommended articles

Bello said that such an emergency declaration would help to unlock the nation’s latent capabilities to respond more aggressively with more men, money and materials to the harrowing situation.

“The President may wish to recall that he made such a declaration in response to the 2018 flooding – and the floods this year are projected to be much worse than anything we saw in 2018.

“Thus, while thanking His Excellency for what the Federal agencies are already doing, I implore him to give us the help our people so desperately need at this time,” Bello said.

Bello said the natural disaster had affected the nine local government areas of the state which were along the Rivers Niger and Benue, namely, Lokoja, Kogi-Koto, Ajaokuta, Ofu, Igalamela-Odolu, Bassa, Idah, Ibaji and Omala.

He also noted that Ibaji LGA was almost 100 per cent under water, while the rest ranged from 30 per cent up and other inland LGAs also had some degree of flooding from smaller rivers and tributaries.

While he acknowledged that the state had a serious and humanitarian tragedy to attend to, the governor assured every person, family and community who had been affected that they were not alone and that help was around the corner.

He stated that even before the flood, his government had activated its early response systems to make sure that succour reached those affected in a timely manner.

He narrated that flooding in Kogi happened annually which unfortunately the people had gotten used to the ritual of devastation followed by inadequate palliatives, if any.

“As a leader, it is clear to me that I must make an attempt to break this vicious cycle, if not for all, then for as many victims as I can and I am making proposals for permanent solutions,” Bello added.

Reeling out the numerous efforts which according to him have yielded varying degrees of success, he revealed that the most common sense and humane option left now is to clear human habitations and businesses from the banks of the Rivers Niger and Benue where possible.

He added that his government would embark on clearing the lowlands along the entire flood-plains in the flood endemic LGAs which would allow the rivers unimpeded flow during their annual flooding.

“In Lokoja, road shoulders along the banks of the River Niger from the entrance of the city in Natako will be widened to establish a sufficient buffer zone between the city and the river.

“Ganja junction to Ganja Village road has also been recently re-awarded to a more efficient contractor and we will see to it that when work commences, efforts will be made to raise the road above the water levels mentioned,” he said.

The governor also noted that lowland communities affected by the planned clearance would be relocated to higher grounds and structures which fall into the designated work areas would have to make way.

Bello, however, assured that the government would ensure proper resettlement and rehabilitation of those who would be affected.

He added that despite the huge burdens it would place of the already strained government’s resources would be money well-spent if it brought peace of mind to the people.

He, however, noted that although such decision would have its own effects, but anything was preferable to the annual loss of lives and livelihood while assuring that his administration would continue to work for the wellbeing of the people and posterity in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Google celebrates Nigeria’s Independence day with a doodle

Google celebrates Nigeria’s Independence day with a doodle

Independence Day: Akeredolu pardons 16 inmates

Independence Day: Akeredolu pardons 16 inmates

Borno holds first Independence parade in 12 years of insurgency

Borno holds first Independence parade in 12 years of insurgency

Asaba agog as Obi supporters take over major roads

Asaba agog as Obi supporters take over major roads

Police arrest suspected ‘one chance’ syndicate in Lagos

Police arrest suspected ‘one chance’ syndicate in Lagos

Nigeria @62: Jonathan, Osinbajo, others join Buhari to mark anniversary

Nigeria @62: Jonathan, Osinbajo, others join Buhari to mark anniversary

Ortom cries foul over unexecuted contract for dredging of River Benue

Ortom cries foul over unexecuted contract for dredging of River Benue

Air displays, march past, form part of Nigeria at 62 Independence celebration

Air displays, march past, form part of Nigeria at 62 Independence celebration

Flooding: Yahaya Bello urges FG to declare state of national disaster on Kogi

Flooding: Yahaya Bello urges FG to declare state of national disaster on Kogi

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Strike: Ngige drags ASUU to court as negotiations collapse

FG withdraws order to reopen universities hours after asking VCs to open schools

PDP Chieftains, Nyesome Wike, Atiku Abubakar and Iyorchia Ayu (TheNATION)

Scandal in PDP as NWC members return 'mysterious' N122.4m to the party

Prof Emmanuel Osodeke ASUU President and Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige (Punch)

ASUU Strike: FG orders Vice Chancellors to reopen universities

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

Don't let politicians wreck Nigeria - Obasanjo tells religious leaders