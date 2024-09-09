Kogi farmers to receive federal support after drought to boost farming activities

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Timothy Ojomah, who disclosed in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja, said the list of the affected farmers has been sent to Abuja. Ojomah said that the affected farmers are from the three senatorial districts of the state.

“As Agriculture Ministry, we have done our submission to the federal government and we hope that within some weeks we will know what the federal government will come up with in the area of assistance to them to cushion the effects of drought on their farms.

“We are not unaware of the devastating effect the drought experienced this year could have on our target food production, so we are looking at the immediate approach to cushion it.

“We advise farmers to go back to the farms to replough and replant on those areas of farms that have dried up considering the recent prediction of an open window between August 18 and November that rain is going to be around,” he said.

According to him, there is hope that within a short time, there will be something we can get from the farms. The commissioner said that the state government was looking at dry-season farming to boost food production.

He added: “Just last week the officials of Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation were in Kogi to assess our facilities; the dams, especially the Enome Dam.”

“The facilities are massive and encouraging. We have a over 13 kilometers Canal that was built, though not enough to meet the desired plans.

“But all the same when fully utilised, it will give us enough food production in the dry season and all year round food production.

“The dams are not just in Enome but in six locations across the three senatorial districts of the state

“The dams were built long time ago by successive governments at the federal level. They were primarily built for power generation and irrigation.

“We hope to utilise them this time around for irrigation purposes on our farms to boost food production in the state.”

Ojomah noted that dependence on rain for farming activities was no longer attainable considering climate change. According to him, the best way of farming is dependent on water and the only way we can have that is through irrigation.

He said: “With the dams we have now, and more that we intend to have, we shall have enough water on our farms to ensure food production and sufficiency.”

NAN reports that the government and residents of Kogi had in August prayed for rainfall following the devastating effects of the drought.