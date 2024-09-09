ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kogi farmers to receive federal support after drought to boost farming activities

News Agency Of Nigeria

The list of the affected farmers has been sent to Abuja.

Kogi farmers to get federal support after drought to aid farming activities
Kogi farmers to get federal support after drought to aid farming activities

Recommended articles

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Timothy Ojomah, who disclosed in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja, said the list of the affected farmers has been sent to Abuja. Ojomah said that the affected farmers are from the three senatorial districts of the state.

“As Agriculture Ministry, we have done our submission to the federal government and we hope that within some weeks we will know what the federal government will come up with in the area of assistance to them to cushion the effects of drought on their farms.

“We are not unaware of the devastating effect the drought experienced this year could have on our target food production, so we are looking at the immediate approach to cushion it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We advise farmers to go back to the farms to replough and replant on those areas of farms that have dried up considering the recent prediction of an open window between August 18 and November that rain is going to be around,” he said.

According to him, there is hope that within a short time, there will be something we can get from the farms. The commissioner said that the state government was looking at dry-season farming to boost food production.

He added: “Just last week the officials of Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation were in Kogi to assess our facilities; the dams, especially the Enome Dam.”

“The facilities are massive and encouraging. We have a over 13 kilometers Canal that was built, though not enough to meet the desired plans.

“But all the same when fully utilised, it will give us enough food production in the dry season and all year round food production.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The dams are not just in Enome but in six locations across the three senatorial districts of the state

“The dams were built long time ago by successive governments at the federal level. They were primarily built for power generation and irrigation.

“We hope to utilise them this time around for irrigation purposes on our farms to boost food production in the state.”

Ojomah noted that dependence on rain for farming activities was no longer attainable considering climate change. According to him, the best way of farming is dependent on water and the only way we can have that is through irrigation.

He said: “With the dams we have now, and more that we intend to have, we shall have enough water on our farms to ensure food production and sufficiency.”

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that the government and residents of Kogi had in August prayed for rainfall following the devastating effects of the drought.

“We have to resort to prayers for God to help send rain to us in Kogi because we may not achieve the desired food production and security,” Ojomah added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Soludo denies firing aide over video of him dancing Gwo gwo ngwo

Soludo denies firing aide over video of him dancing Gwo gwo ngwo

Kogi farmers to receive federal support after drought to boost farming activities

Kogi farmers to receive federal support after drought to boost farming activities

Reaction erupts over corruption claims against Buhari's govt

Reaction erupts over corruption claims against Buhari's govt

BREAKING: LP presidential ticket no longer reserved for Peter Obi - Abure

BREAKING: LP presidential ticket no longer reserved for Peter Obi - Abure

CSOs condemn ‘rascal’ DSS arrest of NLC president, warn of mass resistance

CSOs condemn ‘rascal’ DSS arrest of NLC president, warn of mass resistance

Unilorin partners with Chinese University for research collaboration

Unilorin partners with Chinese University for research collaboration

NLC holds emergency meeting as DSS detains labour leader Ajaero

NLC holds emergency meeting as DSS detains labour leader Ajaero

FRSC warns public to avoid night travel after fatal Niger road accident

FRSC warns public to avoid night travel after fatal Niger road accident

BREAKING: DSS reportedly arrests NLC President, Joe Ajaero

BREAKING: DSS reportedly arrests NLC President, Joe Ajaero

Pulse Sports

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerians have been grappling with fuel scarcity for over a month. [Punch]

Fuel scarcity set to worsen as NNPCL admits $6bn debt to petrol suppliers

Phrank Shaibu, special assistant on public communication to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. [Screengrab]

Phrank Shaibu slams NNPCL's conflicting statements over $6.8bn debt scandal

Kano Fire Service saves 3 lives, ₦102.9m property from 21 fire incidents in August (Twitter)

Kano Fire Service saves 3 lives, ₦102.9m property from 21 fire incidents in August

Kogi Commissioner for Education, Hon. Wemi Jones (4L); Kogi State Commander of NDLEA, Mr Umar Yahuza (5L); and other officials during the latter advocacy visit on Drug Abuse to Ministry of Education on Tuesday in Lokoja

Kogi Govt, NDLEA join forces to tackle drug abuse in schools, target females