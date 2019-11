The All Progressives Congress (APC) Smart Adeyemi is reportedly coasting to victory as he currently leads the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party with over 3000 votes.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the results of three out of the seven local government, where the election was conducted.

While Adeyemi has so far polled 5225 votes in the three LGAs, Melaye trailed with 1305 votes.

More details later...