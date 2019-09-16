Achuba, in a suit NICN/ABJ/244/2019 filed on Aug.19., prayed the court to declare that the decision of the defendants to withhold his allowances was discriminatory and amounted to unfair labour practice.

He is also seeking for an order of the court for the payment of N921.5 million being his travel allowances, monthly impress, security votes and other statutory allocations due to his office as the Deputy Governor of Kogi.

The case which was filed by Falana & Falana’s Chamber is yet to be assigned to a judge.

NAN reports that activities resumed on Monday at the NICN after its two months annual vacation.

The vacation was announced via a circular, dated June 23, and signed by its President Justice Babatunde Adejumo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that counsel and litigants were seen at the premises of the Abuja Division of the NICN.