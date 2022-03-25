RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kogi CP warns officers against going on strike

The Kogi Commissioner of Police, Mr Edward Egbuka, on Thursday warned police officers against going on strike.

The commissioner gave the warning in a press statement signed by the State Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Williams Ovye-Aya, and made available to newsmen in Lokoja.

Egbuka warned “any form of strike or protest by police personnel is tantamount to mutiny and defaulters will be severely punished.“

The commissioner had during a meeting with area commanders, divisional police officers, heads of department and sectional heads sounded a strong warning against such unwanted act from officers and men of the command.

“This warning must be passed down to the inspectors and rank and file of the command as our Inspector General (IGP), Alkali Baba-Usman, is committed to all officers welfare and wellbeing, ” he stated.

According to him, the IGP has initiated various programmes that could provide conducive working environment for the personnel.

He listed the initiatives to include increment in salaries and allowances, stoppage of tax deductions for inspectors and rank and file effective from January 2022.

Others are Issuance of uniforms, kits and accoutrements to inspectors and rank and file and a review of the police housing policy to provide affordable housing units for police officers, especially the junior ranks.

