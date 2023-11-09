Kogi CP orders investigation into alleged assault on passenger by policeman

The CP gave the order after seeing the viral video showing the alleged unprofessional conduct, while at a checkpoint in a yet-to-be-discovered checkpoint in the state.

Speaking in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja, Onuoha expressed sadness over the development.

“It’s very unfortunate that some of my men are still behaving as unprofessional officers.

“Anyway, I take responsibility for what happened. It’s unfortunate and saddening that an officer could behave in that cruel manner.

“We have been talking to our officers about good mannerisms and conduct but some of them are still bent on giving us a bad name or image. Incivility to civilians is a very serious disciplinary offence.

“I have seen the video in which an innocent passenger was slapped by an officer. I have already directed my subordinate to investigate the incident and fish out the officer involved,” he said.

Onuoha added: “There is no way the police can succeed without the civilians' support and cooperation, therefore maltreating any of them is callous and uncalled for.

“Because of our uniforms as policemen, we are supposed to be a little above board.

“When you are dealing with people as an officer, you should think about your family too. Don’t do to someone what you don’t want anyone to do to your family member.”

“How do reconcile doing what you don’t want people to do to your family or community that you’re doing to another person’s family member or community?

“It’s understandable that there is no way you do this job without stepping on toes, but if you do it with a clear mind you will be vindicated at the end.”